Zacks Investment Management Sells 47,864 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,864 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

