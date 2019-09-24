Zacks Investment Management Sells 275 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. 990,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 428,568 shares of company stock worth $44,841,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

