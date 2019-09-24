Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,913 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 383,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

