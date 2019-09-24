Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,639 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 907,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

