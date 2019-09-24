Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 203,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $212,792.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,211.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,843 shares of company stock worth $4,034,512 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

