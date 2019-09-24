Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $32.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.