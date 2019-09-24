Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,164. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

