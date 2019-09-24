Zacks Investment Management Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.14% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,702,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,556,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,303,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,959,000 after buying an additional 68,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,095,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 293,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 529,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

