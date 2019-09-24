Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 8,328,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,152,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.