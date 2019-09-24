Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,546 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. 4,781,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,929,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

