Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,598 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after acquiring an additional 336,826 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 188,288 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

