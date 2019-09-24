Zacks Investment Management Acquires 8,701 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

