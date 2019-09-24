Zacks Investment Management Acquires 482 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.72.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $446.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,387. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $489.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

