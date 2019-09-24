Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Check Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.25.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.