Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Masimo also reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

MASI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,542. Masimo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,691 shares of company stock valued at $31,581,145. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 131.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $19,867,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.