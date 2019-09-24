Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 425,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

