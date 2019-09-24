Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.13. Laureate Education posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Sterling Capital Partners Iii sold 997,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $16,680,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $52,931.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,274 shares in the company, valued at $526,061.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007,698 shares of company stock worth $267,649,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

