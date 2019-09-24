Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,220. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

