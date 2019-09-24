Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.45 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III acquired 64,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,222,324 shares of company stock worth $7,055,257 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 691,186 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 837.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 409,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 369,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

