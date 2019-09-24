Zacks: BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 84.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 88,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

