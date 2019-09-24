Zacks: Analysts Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Jagged Peak Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 6,313,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

