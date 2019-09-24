Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $48.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $200.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $214.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.58 million, with estimates ranging from $202.62 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,825. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

