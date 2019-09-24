Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Keane Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRAC has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keane Group has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Keane Group by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Keane Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

