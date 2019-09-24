Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $104.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $99.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $440.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.01 million to $444.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $471.62 million, with estimates ranging from $468.11 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCCI. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,873.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

