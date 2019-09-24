Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report sales of $136.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.18 million to $138.40 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $130.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $544.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.57 million to $550.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.53 million, with estimates ranging from $572.29 million to $581.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,240,632. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. 311,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 393.65%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

