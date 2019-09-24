YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.07. YRC Worldwide posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YRCW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 426,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.59.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

