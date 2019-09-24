Yiheng Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)

Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,396 shares during the period. Jianpu Technology comprises 3.5% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Jianpu Technology were worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

JT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,242. The company has a market capitalization of $469.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.10%.

JT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

