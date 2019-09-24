Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 136,332 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,332 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 49,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.87.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon David A. De purchased 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

