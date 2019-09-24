Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Falcon Minerals comprises approximately 0.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLMN. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.48. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

