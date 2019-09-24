Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys 104,800 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 2.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,561. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

