XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Declares GBX 2.53 Dividend

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XLMedia stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 62.20 ($0.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,241. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Get XLMedia alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.