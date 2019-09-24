Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,769. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

