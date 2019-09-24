Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,769. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.
In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.