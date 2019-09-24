Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 65,302 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,302 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 207.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,452. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

