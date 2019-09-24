Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $41.29 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,595 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,243,116. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

