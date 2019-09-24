Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 928,764 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $52,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,731,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,965,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

