Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 92,948 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,948 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $35,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 462,950 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,516. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

