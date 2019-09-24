Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,997 shares during the period. Centurylink makes up 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $48,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,266,000 after buying an additional 628,041 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 71.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

