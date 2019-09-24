WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Plans $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 57,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41.

MRWSY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

