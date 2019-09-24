WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:QSY)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

QSY traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

