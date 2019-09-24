WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.32

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.30.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 14,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,919. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.