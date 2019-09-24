WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Declares — Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HYND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,490. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

