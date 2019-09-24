WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Declares — Dividend of $0.38

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DLS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,825. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.
About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.