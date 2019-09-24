WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Declares — Dividend of $0.38

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DLS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,825. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

