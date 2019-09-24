WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.48 (NYSEARCA:DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Get WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.