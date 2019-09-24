WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Announces — Dividend of $0.51

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
DEW traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20.
About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
