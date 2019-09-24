WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Announces — Dividend of $0.51

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

DEW traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

