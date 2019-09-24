WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA EUDG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.