Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Truvvo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

