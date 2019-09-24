Wings 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $533,420.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Wings has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $533,420.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

