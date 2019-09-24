William Marsh Rice University Makes New Investment in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Mongodb makes up about 0.4% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,175,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.04. 98,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $250,447.08. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,620 shares of company stock worth $34,095,234. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

