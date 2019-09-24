Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $7.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.93% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.