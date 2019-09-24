Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,603,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 272,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 40,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,898. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

